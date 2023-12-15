A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has seen a 3.31% increase in the past week, with a 6.01% gain in the past month, and a 20.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for AOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.15% for AOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.01% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) Right Now?

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AOS is at 1.25.

The public float for AOS is 120.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for AOS on December 15, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

AOS) stock’s latest price update

A.O. Smith Corp. (NYSE: AOS)’s stock price has soared by 1.33 in relation to previous closing price of 79.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Here is how A.O. Smith (AOS) and Apogee Enterprises (APOG) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AOS Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOS rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.92. In addition, A.O. Smith Corp. saw 40.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOS starting from SMITH MARK D, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $76.01 back on Nov 22. After this action, SMITH MARK D now owns 114,548 shares of A.O. Smith Corp., valued at $205,227 using the latest closing price.

WOLF IDELLE K, the Director of A.O. Smith Corp., sale 1,000 shares at $76.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WOLF IDELLE K is holding 47,954 shares at $76,156 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOS

Equity return is now at value 16.48, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.