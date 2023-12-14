Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.70 in relation to its previous close of 45.42. However, the company has experienced a 15.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-13 that CNBC’s Deirdre Bosa reports on the comeback of tech stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZG is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZG is $47.70, which is -$2.58 below than the current price. The public float for ZG is 53.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of ZG on December 14, 2023 was 577.60K shares.

ZG’s Market Performance

ZG’s stock has seen a 15.61% increase for the week, with a 45.61% rise in the past month and a 5.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for Zillow Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.39% for ZG’s stock, with a 12.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $60 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZG Trading at 26.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +29.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +15.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.32. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 61.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Rock Jennifer, who sale 2,222 shares at the price of $45.19 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rock Jennifer now owns 63,736 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $100,417 using the latest closing price.

Daimler Susan, the President of Zillow of Zillow Group Inc, sale 3,865 shares at $43.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Daimler Susan is holding 44,604 shares at $167,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (ZG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.