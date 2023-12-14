XPO Inc (XPO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XPO is 2.10.

The public float for XPO is 113.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XPO on December 14, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

XPO) stock’s latest price update

XPO Inc (NYSE: XPO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.70 in relation to its previous close of 84.71. However, the company has experienced a 4.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-12 that XPO Inc. XPO, +3.12% said late Tuesday it got approval from the U.S. bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware to buy 28 service centers previously operated by Yellow Corp., which filed for bankruptcy in August. XPO will buy 26 of the centers and assume existing leases for the other two, it said.

XPO’s Market Performance

XPO Inc (XPO) has experienced a 4.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.54% rise in the past month, and a 18.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for XPO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.09% for XPO stock, with a simple moving average of 41.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for XPO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for XPO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $96 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XPO Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPO rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.16. In addition, XPO Inc saw 156.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPO starting from FRYE J WES, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $79.71 back on Nov 06. After this action, FRYE J WES now owns 3,000 shares of XPO Inc, valued at $119,565 using the latest closing price.

Landry Allison, the Director of XPO Inc, sale 1,600 shares at $53.20 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Landry Allison is holding 3,360 shares at $85,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+15.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPO Inc stands at +2.38. The total capital return value is set at 11.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.88. Equity return is now at value 6.57, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on XPO Inc (XPO), the company’s capital structure generated 320.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.23. Total debt to assets is 51.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 304.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, XPO Inc (XPO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.