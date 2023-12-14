Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) is 1284.96x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) is $117.16, which is $29.14 above the current market price. The public float for WYNN is 95.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. On December 14, 2023, WYNN’s average trading volume was 2.24M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WYNN) stock’s latest price update

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ: WYNN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.08 in relation to its previous close of 86.23. However, the company has experienced a 6.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-12-12 that Wynn stock currently trades at $84 per share, roughly 40% below its pre-inflation shock high of $140 seen on March 17, 2021. The stock has been impacted by the Macau operations, which saw business largely collapse over 2021 and 2022, due to stringent Covid-19 restrictions which hurt tourist inflows into the region.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN’s stock has risen by 6.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.12% and a quarterly drop of -9.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.16% for Wynn Resorts Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.94% for WYNN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $111 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WYNN Trading at -0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +1.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +6.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.55. In addition, Wynn Resorts Ltd. saw 6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 500 shares at the price of $97.61 back on Sep 14. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 1,482 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd., valued at $48,805 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Ltd., sale 250 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 7,817 shares at $25,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.97 for the present operating margin

+17.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Ltd. stands at -11.28. The total capital return value is set at -2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.