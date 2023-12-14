WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for WK Kellogg Co (KLG) is $11.50, which is -$1.26 below the current market price. The public float for KLG is 70.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On December 14, 2023, KLG’s average trading volume was 2.12M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

KLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) has surged by 2.08 when compared to previous closing price of 12.50, but the company has seen a 10.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-08 that WK Kellogg impressed investors with its first financial report as a standalone company after it was spun off from Kellanova, formerly known as the Kellogg Company (NYSE:K), in October. Shares of the cereal giant – whose brands include Kellogg’s, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Mini-Wheats, Special K, Raisin Brand, Rice Krispies, Corn Flakes, and Kashi – moved higher as WK Kellogg’s third quarter revenue and earnings topped estimates, up 3.5% at US$10.83.

KLG’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for KLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.83% for KLG’s stock, with a 14.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for KLG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for KLG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $13 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KLG Trading at 17.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +18.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG rose by +10.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.61. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw -24.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLG starting from Brice Sherry, who purchase 3,150 shares at the price of $11.75 back on Nov 22. After this action, Brice Sherry now owns 9,335 shares of WK Kellogg Co, valued at $37,019 using the latest closing price.

Brice Sherry, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of WK Kellogg Co, purchase 5,580 shares at $10.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brice Sherry is holding 6,185 shares at $60,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.50 for the present operating margin

+23.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for WK Kellogg Co stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.45.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.30 and the total asset turnover is 1.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.