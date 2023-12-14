Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) has jumped by 6.86 compared to previous close of 114.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-12 that Jenny Harrington, Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO, discusses her top dividend picks for 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WHR is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) is $99.75, which is -$22.87 below the current market price. The public float for WHR is 53.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.07% of that float. On December 14, 2023, WHR’s average trading volume was 918.73K shares.

WHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) has seen a 10.54% increase in the past week, with a 8.48% rise in the past month, and a -11.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for WHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.83% for WHR’s stock, with a -7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WHR Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.97. In addition, Whirlpool Corp. saw -13.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Bitzer Marc R, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $143.18 back on Jul 28. After this action, Bitzer Marc R now owns 138,583 shares of Whirlpool Corp., valued at $2,863,600 using the latest closing price.

Peters James W, the EXEC VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO of Whirlpool Corp., sale 6,000 shares at $143.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Peters James W is holding 40,764 shares at $858,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.11 for the present operating margin

+15.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corp. stands at -7.70. The total capital return value is set at 11.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.57. Equity return is now at value -51.78, with -9.40 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 350.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.83. Total debt to assets is 47.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 340.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.