What Recent Market Trends Mean for Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (RJF) Stock

The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has gone up by 2.54% for the week, with a 7.15% rise in the past month and a -0.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.75% for RJF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.36% for RJF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) is above average at 13.55x. The 36-month beta value for RJF is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RJF is $111.36, which is $3.61 above than the current price. The public float for RJF is 188.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of RJF on December 14, 2023 was 865.56K shares.

RJF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RJF) has decreased by -1.71 when compared to last closing price of 109.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Raymond James (RJF) announces a 7.1% increase in quarterly dividend and a new share repurchase program worth $1.5 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $121 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RJF Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF rose by +2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.50. In addition, Raymond James Financial, Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from Catanese George, who sale 3,866 shares at the price of $106.75 back on Dec 04. After this action, Catanese George now owns 11,712 shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc., valued at $412,685 using the latest closing price.

Raney Steven M, the President & CEO RJBank of Raymond James Financial, Inc., sale 5,531 shares at $106.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Raney Steven M is holding 56,964 shares at $590,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.51 for the present operating margin

+88.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial, Inc. stands at +13.33. The total capital return value is set at 3.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.62. Equity return is now at value 17.63, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF), the company’s capital structure generated 569.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.07. Total debt to assets is 74.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 569.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.