What Recent Market Trends Mean for Rambus Inc.’s (RMBS) Stock

In the past week, RMBS stock has gone up by 7.18%, with a monthly gain of 9.73% and a quarterly surge of 15.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Rambus Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.74% for RMBS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) is 26.24x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RMBS is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rambus Inc. (RMBS) is $73.50, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for RMBS is 106.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.88% of that float. On December 14, 2023, RMBS’s average trading volume was 1.35M shares.

RMBS) stock’s latest price update

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.96 in relation to its previous close of 67.38. However, the company has experienced a 7.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that The latest trading day saw Rambus (RMBS) settling at $67.38, representing a -1.29% change from its previous close.

RMBS Trading at 12.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBS rose by +7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.94. In addition, Rambus Inc. saw 91.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBS starting from FAN XIANZHI SEAN, who sale 16,904 shares at the price of $66.35 back on Dec 11. After this action, FAN XIANZHI SEAN now owns 151,319 shares of Rambus Inc., valued at $1,121,548 using the latest closing price.

Lynch Desmond, the SVP, CFO of Rambus Inc., sale 6,838 shares at $64.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Lynch Desmond is holding 57,360 shares at $442,942 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rambus Inc. stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at 8.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.68. Equity return is now at value 34.16, with 27.06 for asset returns.

Based on Rambus Inc. (RMBS), the company’s capital structure generated 5.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.40. Total debt to assets is 4.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rambus Inc. (RMBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.