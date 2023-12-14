Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) has increased by 16.31 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-12 that CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it will hold a conference call to provide an update to investors. The call will be held on December 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern time. Live Conference Call 1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada) 1-604-638-5340 (International) Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call Webcast: westwaterresources.net/investors/presentati.

Is It Worth Investing in Westwater Resources Inc (AMEX: WWR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WWR is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WWR is $150.00, which is $2.28 above the current price. The public float for WWR is 53.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WWR on December 14, 2023 was 224.79K shares.

WWR’s Market Performance

WWR stock saw an increase of 18.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.09% and a quarterly increase of 0.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Westwater Resources Inc (WWR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.37% for WWR’s stock, with a -10.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WWR Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +22.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWR rose by +18.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6210. In addition, Westwater Resources Inc saw -8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WWR

The total capital return value is set at -8.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.29. Equity return is now at value -8.03, with -7.19 for asset returns.

Based on Westwater Resources Inc (WWR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westwater Resources Inc (WWR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.