Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES)’s stock price has plunge by 1.95relation to previous closing price of 27.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.28% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that Are you looking to beef up your portfolio with predictable income for your retirement? Then, you should start looking into dividend stocks in the energy sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is above average at 10.22x. The 36-month beta value for WES is also noteworthy at 2.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WES is $31.00, which is $3.3 above than the current price. The public float for WES is 191.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of WES on December 14, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

WES’s Market Performance

The stock of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen a -3.28% decrease in the past week, with a 0.73% rise in the past month, and a 5.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for WES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for WES’s stock, with a 3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WES Trading at -0.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.53. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 5,100,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 185,181,578 shares at $127,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 36.74, with 9.05 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.