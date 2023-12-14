Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has soared by 5.20 in relation to previous closing price of 47.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-08 that Christopher McGratty, KBW head of U.S. bank research, joins ‘Closing Bell Overtime’ to talk the bank sector and how to invest in the space in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE: WBS) is 9.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WBS is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) is $50.86, which is $0.71 above the current market price. The public float for WBS is 170.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% of that float. On December 14, 2023, WBS’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

WBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has seen a 7.39% increase in the past week, with a 25.72% rise in the past month, and a 19.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.83% for WBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.63% for WBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $51 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WBS Trading at 21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.30. In addition, Webster Financial Corp. saw 5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $37.27 back on Jun 06. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 115,153 shares of Webster Financial Corp., valued at $596,320 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp. stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 11.47, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.