W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, WRB stock has gone up by 1.00%, with a monthly gain of 5.83% and a quarterly surge of 13.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for W.R. Berkley Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.01% for WRB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.66% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) Right Now?

W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WRB is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WRB is $75.12, which is $2.33 above the current market price. The public float for WRB is 201.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for WRB on December 14, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

WRB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE: WRB) has decreased by -0.68 when compared to last closing price of 73.29.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Improved pricing, expansion of international business, reserving discipline, a solid balance sheet and a prudent capital management policy helps W.R. Berkley (WRB) maintain its streak of special dividends.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRB stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for WRB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for WRB in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $80 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WRB Trading at 7.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.57. In addition, W.R. Berkley Corp. saw 1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for W.R. Berkley Corp. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 17.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.24. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 4.47 for asset returns.

Based on W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB), the company’s capital structure generated 45.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.07. Total debt to assets is 10.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.