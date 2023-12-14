VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) Stock Sees a-7.59 Decrease

The stock of VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has seen a -20.50% decrease in the past week, with a -34.03% drop in the past month, and a -54.55% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.78% for VNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.96% for VNRX’s stock, with a -57.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNRX is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for VNRX is $3.76, which is $3.21 above the current price. The public float for VNRX is 57.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNRX on December 14, 2023 was 192.21K shares.

VNRX) stock’s latest price update

VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX: VNRX)’s stock price has dropped by -7.59 in relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-05 that VolitionRx (NYSE-A:VNRX) told investors it has secured €5 million (roughly $5.5 million) in financing from Belgium’s Wallonie Entreprendre (WE) for the ongoing development of its Nu.Q product portfolio. The multi-national epigenetics company said the funds will also be used to advance the clinical and regulatory program for Nu.Q NETs, which it believes will aid the early diagnosis of diseases such as sepsis, as it works with leading clinicians and researchers to help facilitate the effective introduction of the diagnostic solution into clinical practice.

VNRX Trading at -26.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares sank -28.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNRX fell by -20.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7027. In addition, VolitionRX Ltd saw -77.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNRX starting from Reynolds Cameron John, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Dec 08. After this action, Reynolds Cameron John now owns 1,704,518 shares of VolitionRX Ltd, valued at $6,700 using the latest closing price.

Innes Guy Archibald, the Director of VolitionRX Ltd, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Innes Guy Archibald is holding 627,161 shares at $15,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10372.36 for the present operating margin

-287.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for VolitionRX Ltd stands at -9879.11. The total capital return value is set at -269.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -275.37. Equity return is now at value -5396.85, with -163.66 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VolitionRX Ltd (VNRX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.