Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for VGZ is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VGZ is $2.50, which is $2.09 above than the current price. The public float for VGZ is 116.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.02% of that float. The average trading volume of VGZ on December 14, 2023 was 278.54K shares.

VGZ) stock’s latest price update

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 22.78 in relation to its previous close of 0.33. However, the company has experienced a 10.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Penny stocks often carry a notorious reputation in the investment world, infamous for their volatile nature and high-risk profile. However, while they are undeniably dangerous, thorough research can occasionally unearth gems that are genuinely intriguing from a speculative standpoint.

VGZ’s Market Performance

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has seen a 10.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.36% gain in the past month and a -12.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.20% for VGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.61% for VGZ’s stock, with a -17.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGZ stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for VGZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VGZ in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 27, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

VGZ Trading at 15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +33.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGZ rose by +9.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3527. In addition, Vista Gold Corp. saw -17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGZ starting from Stevenson Tracy Austin, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.51 back on Jun 27. After this action, Stevenson Tracy Austin now owns 433,199 shares of Vista Gold Corp., valued at $5,080 using the latest closing price.

Tobler Douglas L., the CFO of Vista Gold Corp., purchase 2,500 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Tobler Douglas L. is holding 278,588 shares at $1,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VGZ

The total capital return value is set at -68.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.55. Equity return is now at value -72.49, with -65.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.