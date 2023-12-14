Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) by analysts is $45.89, which is $32.58 above the current market price. The public float for VERV is 51.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 27.95% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of VERV was 1.59M shares.

VERV) stock’s latest price update

Verve Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.82 in relation to its previous close of 12.12. However, the company has experienced a 6.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. released positive interim data from its phase 1b heart-1 study using VERVE-101 for treating HeFH patients; LDL-C reduced by as much as 55% after a single dose. IND clearance for VERVE-101 in the U.S. opens up the inclusion of U.S. trial sites to the phase 1b heart-1 study, along with a possible pathway for FDA approval. The company has additional candidates in its pipeline being used to treat patients with elevated levels of LDL-C, which are VERVE-102 and VERVE-201, respectively.

VERV’s Market Performance

Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has seen a 6.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 43.27% gain in the past month and a 3.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for VERV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.33% for VERV’s stock, with a -13.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VERV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $29 based on the research report published on April 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VERV Trading at 11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +23.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERV rose by +6.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, Verve Therapeutics Inc saw -31.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERV starting from Dorval Allison, who sale 554 shares at the price of $11.45 back on Nov 29. After this action, Dorval Allison now owns 4,060 shares of Verve Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,343 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8536.17 for the present operating margin

-245.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verve Therapeutics Inc stands at -8108.55. The total capital return value is set at -33.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.18. Equity return is now at value -38.24, with -29.99 for asset returns.

Based on Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV), the company’s capital structure generated 14.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.94. Total debt to assets is 12.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 62.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verve Therapeutics Inc (VERV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.