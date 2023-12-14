Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) Stock Records -18.76% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) has seen a -22.37% decrease in the past week, with a -26.43% drop in the past month, and a -18.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.26% for ULY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -26.13% for ULY’s stock, with a -43.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urgent.ly Inc (NASDAQ: ULY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) is $3.57, which is $0.62 above the current market price. ULY currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of ULY on December 14, 2023 was 175.54K shares.

ULY) stock’s latest price update

Urgent.ly Inc (NASDAQ: ULY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -16.19 compared to its previous closing price of 3.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -22.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that VIENNA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Urgent.ly, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULY) (“Urgently”) today announced that Matt Booth, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Huffmyer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences: Urgently’s management will present at the Sidoti December Virtual Small Cap Conference on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on both December 6 and Dece.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ULY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $7 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ULY Trading at -27.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.93%, as shares sank -26.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULY fell by -22.37%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Urgent.ly Inc saw -51.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULY starting from Geisse Andrew M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $3.99 back on Nov 17. After this action, Geisse Andrew M now owns 61,046 shares of Urgent.ly Inc, valued at $99,818 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.