United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) Stock Sees a1.25 Increase

In the past week, UNFI stock has gone up by 1.38%, with a monthly gain of 3.70% and a quarterly plunge of -16.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.55% for United Natural Foods Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.85% for UNFI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is $14.22, which is -$1.19 below the current market price. The public float for UNFI is 58.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. On December 14, 2023, UNFI’s average trading volume was 877.79K shares.

UNFI) stock’s latest price update

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 15.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that United Natural’s (UNFI) first-quarter fiscal 2024 results reflect loss due to reduced inflationary benefits. Net sales increase from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNFI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNFI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $32 based on the research report published on March 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UNFI Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI rose by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.27. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc. saw -60.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Bates Ann Torre, who sale 16,061 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Oct 11. After this action, Bates Ann Torre now owns 0 shares of United Natural Foods Inc., valued at $239,951 using the latest closing price.

Howard John W, the CFO of United Natural Foods Inc., purchase 5,490 shares at $13.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that Howard John W is holding 141,790 shares at $75,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.49 for the present operating margin

+12.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value -4.58, with -1.01 for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 187.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.20. Total debt to assets is 41.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.67 and the total asset turnover is 3.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.