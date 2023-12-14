United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) is above average at 12.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) is $32.00, which is -$5.9 below the current market price. The public float for UBSI is 131.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UBSI on December 14, 2023 was 704.26K shares.

UBSI) stock’s latest price update

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI)’s stock price has increased by 5.55 compared to its previous closing price of 35.12. However, the company has seen a 6.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-05 that Bank stocks are on a roll in November on investor optimism about no further rate hikes, with United Bankshares (UBSI), Wintrust Financial (WTFC), First BanCorp. (FBP), TowneBank (TOWN) and WSFS Financial (WSFS) outperforming the S&P 500 index.

UBSI’s Market Performance

United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has experienced a 6.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.32% rise in the past month, and a 30.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for UBSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.06% for UBSI stock, with a simple moving average of 17.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $32 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBSI Trading at 21.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +13.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.21. In addition, United Bankshares, Inc. saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from CONVERSE PETER A, who purchase 740 shares at the price of $33.21 back on Nov 21. After this action, CONVERSE PETER A now owns 438,023 shares of United Bankshares, Inc., valued at $24,575 using the latest closing price.

White Gary G, the Director of United Bankshares, Inc., purchase 400 shares at $27.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that White Gary G is holding 40,643 shares at $11,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares, Inc. stands at +34.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.61. Equity return is now at value 8.49, with 1.32 for asset returns.

Based on United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI), the company’s capital structure generated 53.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.02. Total debt to assets is 8.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.