Understanding the 4.21% Volatility Levels of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s (BRN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has gone down by -11.60% for the week, with a -9.05% drop in the past month and a -18.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.21% for BRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.88% for BRN’s stock, with a -13.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BRN is 4.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRN on December 14, 2023 was 14.71K shares.

BRN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) has decreased by -4.74 when compared to last closing price of 2.32.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-03-02 that With the overall U.S. stock market struggling for direction, stock picking is now of paramount importance. Little-followed microcaps offer an area where bargains can be found.

BRN Trading at -12.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -10.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRN fell by -11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.52. In addition, Barnwell Industries Inc. saw -25.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRN starting from SHERWOOD NED L, who purchase 1,360 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Nov 29. After this action, SHERWOOD NED L now owns 2,529,416 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc., valued at $3,522 using the latest closing price.

SHERWOOD NED L, the 10% Owner of Barnwell Industries Inc., purchase 1,857 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SHERWOOD NED L is holding 2,528,056 shares at $4,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.22 for the present operating margin

+38.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Barnwell Industries Inc. stands at +20.23. The total capital return value is set at 15.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.98. Equity return is now at value -5.60, with -2.82 for asset returns.

Based on Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.37. Total debt to assets is 0.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.