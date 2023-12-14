Understanding the 2.05% Volatility Levels of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp’s (ZWS) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has gone up by 0.38% for the week, with a 2.52% rise in the past month and a 3.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.05% for ZWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for ZWS stock, with a simple moving average of 13.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS) is above average at 47.59x. The 36-month beta value for ZWS is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZWS is $30.33, which is $1.01 above than the current price. The public float for ZWS is 140.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume of ZWS on December 14, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ZWS) stock’s latest price update

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (NYSE: ZWS)’s stock price has increased by 0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 29.23. However, the company has seen a 0.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants David Pauli – VP, IR Todd Adams – President, CEO & Chairman Mark Peterson – SVP & CFO Conference Call Participants Bryan Blair – Oppenheimer Jeffrey Hammond – KeyBanc Capital Markets Andrew Krill – Deutsche Bank Michael Halloran – Robert W. Baird & Co. Nathan Jones – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Joseph Ritchie – Goldman Sachs Operator Good morning.

ZWS Trading at 4.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZWS rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.63. In addition, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp saw 38.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZWS starting from Troutman Michael, who sale 35,082 shares at the price of $29.75 back on Nov 17. After this action, Troutman Michael now owns 32,008 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, valued at $1,043,861 using the latest closing price.

Wehr Craig, the Group Ex., President-Zurn of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, sale 55,133 shares at $28.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Wehr Craig is holding 81,905 shares at $1,548,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+33.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp stands at +4.45. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.00. Equity return is now at value 6.25, with 3.52 for asset returns.

Based on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.41. Total debt to assets is 20.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.