Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TYRA is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TYRA is $24.20, which is $9.63 above the current market price. The public float for TYRA is 18.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.07% of that float. The average trading volume for TYRA on December 14, 2023 was 63.80K shares.

TYRA) stock’s latest price update

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: TYRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.65 in comparison to its previous close of 13.05, however, the company has experienced a 9.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-12 that CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation precision medicines that target large opportunities in Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) biology, today announced that management will participate at the 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, taking place September 26-28, 2023, in New York, NY.

TYRA’s Market Performance

TYRA’s stock has risen by 9.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.64% and a quarterly drop of -2.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for Tyra Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.55% for TYRA’s stock, with a 2.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYRA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TYRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TYRA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TYRA Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +18.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYRA rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Tyra Biosciences Inc saw 91.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYRA starting from Bensen Daniel, who sale 3,900 shares at the price of $16.01 back on Jul 21. After this action, Bensen Daniel now owns 527,981 shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc, valued at $62,428 using the latest closing price.

Bensen Daniel, the Chief Operating Officer of Tyra Biosciences Inc, sale 207 shares at $16.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Bensen Daniel is holding 527,981 shares at $3,328 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYRA

The total capital return value is set at -20.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.65. Equity return is now at value -24.17, with -23.02 for asset returns.

Based on Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.01. Total debt to assets is 0.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 45.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tyra Biosciences Inc (TYRA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.