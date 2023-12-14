Trupanion Inc (TRUP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRUP is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRUP is $33.13, which is $0.28 above the current price. The public float for TRUP is 31.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 41.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRUP on December 14, 2023 was 682.77K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TRUP) stock’s latest price update

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.89 compared to its previous closing price of 29.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that Few other phenomena scare bearish traders than an unexpected momentum shift that forces an awful decision, thereby imbuing the concept of short-squeeze stocks with unignorable leverage. After all, when bulls get things wrong, they generally risk their principal.

TRUP’s Market Performance

Trupanion Inc (TRUP) has seen a 17.03% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 44.67% gain in the past month and a 10.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for TRUP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.06% for TRUP’s stock, with a 8.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRUP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TRUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TRUP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $32 based on the research report published on May 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRUP Trading at 30.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +30.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRUP rose by +17.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, Trupanion Inc saw -30.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRUP starting from WEINRAUCH STEVE, who sale 10,170 shares at the price of $26.11 back on Nov 30. After this action, WEINRAUCH STEVE now owns 32,651 shares of Trupanion Inc, valued at $265,518 using the latest closing price.

HEWITT MELISSA JOY, the General Manager of Trupanion Inc, sale 1,213 shares at $26.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that HEWITT MELISSA JOY is holding 4,999 shares at $31,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Trupanion Inc stands at -4.94. The total capital return value is set at -12.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.66. Equity return is now at value -17.41, with -7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trupanion Inc (TRUP), the company’s capital structure generated 22.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.53. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trupanion Inc (TRUP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.