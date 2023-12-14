Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is above average at 20.04x. The 36-month beta value for TRV is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRV is $190.88, which is $5.66 above than the current price. The public float for TRV is 227.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. The average trading volume of TRV on December 14, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

TRV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has surged by 0.85 when compared to previous closing price of 183.66, but the company has seen a 1.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-09 that Travelers Companies has a long-history of delivering solid returns for investors. The company has experienced a challenging 2023 due to high inflation and high catastrophe losses. Recent renewal premium increases will allow the company to return to normal levels of profitability in FY 2024.

TRV’s Market Performance

Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has experienced a 1.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.32% rise in the past month, and a 11.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for TRV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.14% for TRV’s stock, with a 8.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRV Trading at 8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV rose by +1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.68. In addition, Travelers Companies Inc. saw -1.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from OLIVO MARIA, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $179.92 back on Nov 30. After this action, OLIVO MARIA now owns 103,443 shares of Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $1,259,452 using the latest closing price.

HEYMAN WILLIAM H, the Vice Chairman of Travelers Companies Inc., sale 270 shares at $178.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that HEYMAN WILLIAM H is holding 255,178 shares at $48,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 10.87, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.