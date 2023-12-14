Trading Update: Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Stock Endures 7.82% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has gone up by 5.26% for the week, with a 26.58% rise in the past month and a -8.26% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.82% for TUP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.58% for TUP’s stock, with a 9.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TUP is also noteworthy at 2.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TUP is $4.00, which is $2.0 above than the current price. The public float for TUP is 38.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.39% of that float. The average trading volume of TUP on December 14, 2023 was 4.26M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-12 that The investment landscape has been abuzz with the trend of meme stocks, a phenomenon ushered in by the remarkable and dramatic rise in GameStop’s (NYSE: GME ) stock in 2021. Driven by social media enthusiasm, these stocks experience rapid volatility that reinforces the importance of knowing which meme stocks to sell.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at 13.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares surge +16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8100. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -51.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.60 for the present operating margin

+63.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -18.93. The total capital return value is set at 21.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -277.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.15 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.