Trading Update: Generation Bio Co (GBIO) Stock Endures 12.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has seen a 22.29% increase in the past week, with a 73.50% gain in the past month, and a -50.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.58% for GBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.45% for GBIO’s stock, with a -47.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GBIO is at 2.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GBIO is $8.25, which is $6.22 above the current market price. The public float for GBIO is 48.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.19% of that float. The average trading volume for GBIO on December 14, 2023 was 729.44K shares.

GBIO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ: GBIO) has increased by 12.78 when compared to last closing price of 1.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-07 that Penny stocks – the cheap stocks trading under $5 per share, offer investors massive upside potential alongside higher risk. Since even incremental price moves translate into huge percentage gains in the stock market, timing entries right can set you up for explosive profits.

GBIO Trading at 20.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares surge +61.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBIO rose by +22.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3900. In addition, Generation Bio Co saw -48.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBIO starting from Appelhans Dannielle, who purchase 7,363 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Dec 08. After this action, Appelhans Dannielle now owns 7,363 shares of Generation Bio Co, valued at $13,180 using the latest closing price.

Appelhans Dannielle, the Director of Generation Bio Co, purchase 637 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Appelhans Dannielle is holding 12,637 shares at $1,159 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBIO

The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.53. Equity return is now at value -45.81, with -31.58 for asset returns.

Based on Generation Bio Co (GBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.43. Total debt to assets is 21.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -25.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Generation Bio Co (GBIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.