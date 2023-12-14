Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TSCO is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TSCO is $218.18, which is -$5.02 below the current price. The public float for TSCO is 107.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSCO on December 14, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

TSCO) stock’s latest price update

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO)’s stock price has increased by 1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 220.46. However, the company has seen a 6.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Tractor Supply (TSCO) retains its growth trajectory on continued progress on its Life Out Here lifestyle assortment, market share growth and healthy product demand.

TSCO’s Market Performance

Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has experienced a 6.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.96% rise in the past month, and a 4.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for TSCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.33% for TSCO’s stock, with a 2.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $210 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at 10.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.77. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+32.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tractor Supply Co. stands at +7.66. The total capital return value is set at 23.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.84. Equity return is now at value 55.78, with 13.21 for asset returns.

Based on Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 209.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.65. Total debt to assets is 45.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,661.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.