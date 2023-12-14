Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has increased by 1.15 when compared to last closing price of 29.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-06 that MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM & TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced that its President, Dr. Marco Racanelli, will present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is $32.33, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 108.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSEM on December 14, 2023 was 927.54K shares.

TSEM’s Market Performance

TSEM stock saw an increase of 7.22% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.78% and a quarterly increase of 7.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.97% for TSEM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $35 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSEM Trading at 19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM rose by +7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.96. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -30.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.38. Equity return is now at value 26.72, with 20.99 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.