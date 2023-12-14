Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) is $2.00, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for TBLT is 35.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TBLT on December 14, 2023 was 522.38K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TBLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) has dropped by -7.85 compared to previous close of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Martin Galstyan – Chief Financial Officer Michael Panosian – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Operator Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the ToughBuilt Industries Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

TBLT’s Market Performance

TBLT’s stock has fallen by -19.64% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.75% and a quarterly drop of -40.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.93% for Toughbuilt Industries Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.15% for TBLT’s stock, with a -75.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBLT Trading at -19.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.76%, as shares sank -23.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT fell by -19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1742. In addition, Toughbuilt Industries Inc saw -93.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.88 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toughbuilt Industries Inc stands at -41.25. The total capital return value is set at -112.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.29. Equity return is now at value -176.68, with -65.18 for asset returns.

Based on Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.41. Total debt to assets is 6.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.