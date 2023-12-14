Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP)’s stock price has plunge by 13.14relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-11 that CHATHAM, N.J., Dec. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP), a biopharmaceutical company with marketed products and a pipeline of development candidates, announced today that Seth Lederman M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals, will present at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Committee on the Current State of Research, Development, and Stockpiling of Smallpox Medical Countermeasures public meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023 via Zoom. Dr. Lederman will participate in a panel discussion on Vaccine Research & Development taking place from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) is $5.50, which is $5.03 above the current market price. The public float for TNXP is 23.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNXP on December 14, 2023 was 540.09K shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP stock saw an increase of 23.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.20% and a quarterly increase of -48.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.99% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for TNXP’s stock, with a -71.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TNXP Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.60%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP rose by +21.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4650. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp saw -80.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -52.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.66. Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -63.37 for asset returns.

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -27.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.