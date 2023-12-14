Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TOL stock has gone up by 8.50%, with a monthly gain of 21.20% and a quarterly surge of 19.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.00% for Toll Brothers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.47% for TOL’s stock, with a 32.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) is above average at 7.78x. The 36-month beta value for TOL is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TOL is $103.60, which is $7.14 above than the current price. The public float for TOL is 106.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. The average trading volume of TOL on December 14, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

TOL) stock’s latest price update

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.38 in relation to its previous close of 92.41. However, the company has experienced a 8.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Improving mortgage rates, acquisitions and the strategy of broadening product lines, price points and geographies will drive Toll Brothers (TOL) amid challenges.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $93 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOL Trading at 22.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.31% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +12.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.84. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc. saw 93.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Parahus Robert, who sale 25,444 shares at the price of $90.65 back on Dec 07. After this action, Parahus Robert now owns 24,689 shares of Toll Brothers Inc., valued at $2,306,536 using the latest closing price.

MARBACH CARL B, the Director of Toll Brothers Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $90.69 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that MARBACH CARL B is holding 41,066 shares at $906,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+26.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc. stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 11.06 for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 42.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.62. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.