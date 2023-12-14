ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ThredUp Inc (TDUP) by analysts is $4.11, which is $1.63 above the current market price. The public float for TDUP is 74.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.17% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TDUP was 740.59K shares.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has soared by 7.36 in relation to previous closing price of 2.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Revenue growth is going strong at 21%, but ThredUp is still reporting losses. Guidance points to a decline in revenue during the holidays, which can’t be a good sign for a retailer.

TDUP’s Market Performance

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has experienced a 11.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.81% rise in the past month, and a -24.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.70% for TDUP.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.48% for TDUP’s stock, with a -11.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +11.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, ThredUp Inc saw 89.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 40,636 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Dec 06. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 497,131 shares of ThredUp Inc, valued at $92,813 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc, sale 4,900 shares at $2.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 537,767 shares at $11,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -58.74, with -26.03 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.