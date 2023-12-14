The Volatility of Intuitive Surgical Inc’s (ISRG) Stock: A 6.03% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has gone up by 6.03% for the week, with a 16.45% rise in the past month and a 8.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for ISRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.06% for ISRG’s stock, with a 11.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) is 77.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) is $330.77, which is -$0.73 below the current market price. The public float for ISRG is 349.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On December 14, 2023, ISRG’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

ISRG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ: ISRG) has increased by 2.57 when compared to last closing price of 320.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The latest trading day saw Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) settling at $315.43, representing a +1.61% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $318 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ISRG Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +12.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG rose by +6.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $312.04. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc saw 23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Johnson Amal M, who sale 9,567 shares at the price of $300.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, Johnson Amal M now owns 11,706 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc, valued at $2,870,100 using the latest closing price.

Curet Myriam, the EVP & Chief Medical Officer of Intuitive Surgical Inc, sale 8,819 shares at $300.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Curet Myriam is holding 189 shares at $2,645,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+67.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.46. Equity return is now at value 12.61, with 10.84 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.