The Volatility of GXO Logistics Inc’s (GXO) Stock: A 4.65% Ratio for the Week

The stock of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has gone up by 4.65% for the week, with a 4.66% rise in the past month and a -0.53% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for GXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.75% for GXO’s stock, with a 5.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) is 35.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GXO is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) is $68.65, which is $8.74 above the current market price. The public float for GXO is 116.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. On December 14, 2023, GXO’s average trading volume was 651.62K shares.

GXO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) has increased by 2.94 when compared to last closing price of 58.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that GXO Logistics, Inc. Q3 financial results showed modest revenue growth and limited translation to the bottom line due to softness in the consumer-related business. Positive factors include improved cash flow performance, contract wins for future revenue growth, and ongoing M&A activity. GXO Logistics guides for weaker organic growth but maintains strong adjusted EBITDA and cash flow conversion, indicating resilience in the face of macroeconomic challenges.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $74 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GXO Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO rose by +4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.31. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc saw 40.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $52.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc, valued at $111,788 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+13.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc stands at +2.19. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 7.55, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 159.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.47. Total debt to assets is 45.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.