The Volatility of Bread Financial Holdings Inc’s (BFH) Stock: A 12.86% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) has seen a 12.86% increase in the past week, with a 23.39% gain in the past month, and a -6.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for BFH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.08% for BFH’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH) is above average at 3.07x. The 36-month beta value for BFH is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BFH is $33.50, which is $0.42 above than the current price. The public float for BFH is 48.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.02% of that float. The average trading volume of BFH on December 14, 2023 was 599.28K shares.

BFH) stock’s latest price update

Bread Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: BFH)’s stock price has soared by 4.35 in relation to previous closing price of 31.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-06 that Bread Financial (BFH) stands to gain from solid consumer spending, credit sales performance and a robust capital position, offset by escalating expenses.

BFH Trading at 14.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares surge +20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH rose by +12.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.78. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc saw -12.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $31.75 back on Dec 12. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 336,510 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, valued at $635,026 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc, sale 25,000 shares at $31.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 337,708 shares at $776,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.20, with 2.56 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Bread Financial Holdings Inc (BFH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.