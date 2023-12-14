The Impact of Market Fluctuations on OneMain Holdings Inc’s (OMF) Stock

The stock of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has gone up by 7.20% for the week, with a 25.54% rise in the past month and a 13.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.48% for OMF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.96% for OMF stock, with a simple moving average of 16.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) is 8.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OMF is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) is $47.79, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for OMF is 119.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% of that float. On December 14, 2023, OMF’s average trading volume was 1.02M shares.

OMF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) has surged by 3.93 when compared to previous closing price of 44.84, but the company has seen a 7.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Is OneMain Holdings (OMF) a great pick from the value investor???s perspective right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of OMF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMF stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMF in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $51 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMF Trading at 19.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMF rose by +7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.66. In addition, OneMain Holdings Inc saw 39.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OMF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.11 for the present operating margin

+86.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMain Holdings Inc stands at +17.25. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 21.43, with 2.82 for asset returns.

Based on OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF), the company’s capital structure generated 603.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.79. Total debt to assets is 81.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 570.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.