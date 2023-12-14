The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (CYCC) Stock

In the past week, CYCC stock has gone down by -16.22%, with a monthly decline of -53.16% and a quarterly plunge of -15.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.98% for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.75% for CYCC’s stock, with a -54.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CYCC is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CYCC is $15.00, which is $14.76 above the current market price. The public float for CYCC is 10.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume for CYCC on December 14, 2023 was 180.21K shares.

CYCC) stock’s latest price update

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CYCC)’s stock price has dropped by -10.99 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-07 that BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; “Cyclacel” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, will announce third quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, November 13, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYCC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CYCC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CYCC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $17 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYCC Trading at -44.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.57%, as shares sank -28.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYCC fell by -17.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2917. In addition, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -63.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CYCC

The total capital return value is set at -96.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -73.86. Equity return is now at value -160.11, with -113.53 for asset returns.

Based on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.53. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -37.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (CYCC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.