The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Blue Water Biotech Inc’s (BWV) Stock

The stock of Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has gone up by 21.55% for the week, with a -8.33% drop in the past month and a -53.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 16.22% for BWV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.59% for BWV’s stock, with a -63.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) is $9.00, which is $8.7 above the current market price. The public float for BWV is 13.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWV on December 14, 2023 was 127.70K shares.

BWV) stock’s latest price update

Blue Water Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: BWV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-15 that Blue Water (BWV) soars 62% after declaring its deal to purchase six FDA-approved products for $8.5 million. The agreement will help expand the company’s portfolio into cardiology and pain management.

BWV Trading at -12.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares sank -12.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWV rose by +18.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2753. In addition, Blue Water Biotech Inc saw -72.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BWV

The total capital return value is set at -113.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.61. Equity return is now at value -101.63, with -62.98 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Blue Water Biotech Inc (BWV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.