The 94.23% Simple Moving Average of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s (ANF) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has seen a 8.58% increase in the past week, with a 26.15% gain in the past month, and a 63.38% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.94% for ANF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.83% for ANF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 94.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is above average at 20.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is $77.83, which is -$5.92 below the current market price. The public float for ANF is 48.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANF on December 14, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

ANF) stock’s latest price update

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 83.52, however, the company has experienced a 8.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Deckers (DECK), Gap (GPS), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) and American Eagle (AEO) have been focusing on superior product strategy, the advancement of omnichannel capabilities and prudent capital investments.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANF stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for ANF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ANF in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANF Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +21.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANF rose by +8.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.32. In addition, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. saw 265.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANF starting from Gallagher Sarah M., who sale 13,225 shares at the price of $74.36 back on Nov 22. After this action, Gallagher Sarah M. now owns 2,800 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., valued at $983,371 using the latest closing price.

Desai Samir, the EVP;Chief Digital&Tech Officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co., sale 9,744 shares at $73.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Desai Samir is holding 13,385 shares at $714,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+52.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stands at +0.08. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.16. Equity return is now at value 27.51, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), the company’s capital structure generated 176.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.79. Total debt to assets is 45.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.