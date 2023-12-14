The 7.33% Simple Moving Average of Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, RWT stock has gone up by 3.09%, with a monthly gain of 11.87% and a quarterly plunge of -6.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Redwood Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.00% for RWT stock, with a simple moving average of 7.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) by analysts is $8.40, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for RWT is 117.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.44% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of RWT was 1.29M shares.

RWT) stock’s latest price update

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT)’s stock price has increased by 2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 7.16. However, the company has seen a 3.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-07 that Redwood Trust has an attractive 8.8% dividend yield. Mortgage REITs like Redwood Trust are very different from property-owning REITs.

Analysts’ Opinion of RWT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RWT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RWT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RWT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RWT Trading at 6.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +6.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RWT rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.02. In addition, Redwood Trust Inc. saw 8.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RWT starting from COCHRANE COLLIN L., who sale 11,706 shares at the price of $6.86 back on Dec 20. After this action, COCHRANE COLLIN L. now owns 56,899 shares of Redwood Trust Inc., valued at $80,303 using the latest closing price.

Stone Andrew P, the Chief Legal Officer of Redwood Trust Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Stone Andrew P is holding 106,821 shares at $48,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.56 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Redwood Trust Inc. stands at -23.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.45. Equity return is now at value -6.31, with -0.54 for asset returns.

Based on Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,085.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.57. Total debt to assets is 90.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 897.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.