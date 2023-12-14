The 21.45% Simple Moving Average of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp’s (NMTC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC) has gone down by -8.38% for the week, with a 20.47% rise in the past month and a 53.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.41% for NMTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.36% for NMTC’s stock, with a 21.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: NMTC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for NMTC is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NMTC is $2.10, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for NMTC is 22.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume for NMTC on December 14, 2023 was 176.59K shares.

NMTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: NMTC) has dropped by -6.13 compared to previous close of 1.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-13 that EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, today announced that CFO Ron McClurg will present at the ThinkEquity Conference in New York on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMTC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for NMTC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NMTC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $2 based on the research report published on March 29, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NMTC Trading at 30.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.42%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMTC fell by -8.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4863. In addition, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp saw 27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMTC starting from McClurg Ronald W., who purchase 50,900 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Sep 13. After this action, McClurg Ronald W. now owns 130,400 shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp, valued at $50,025 using the latest closing price.

Christianson Mark, the Business Development Director of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp, sale 12,711 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Christianson Mark is holding 337,494 shares at $19,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-441.84 for the present operating margin

+88.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp stands at -471.67. The total capital return value is set at -112.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.35. Equity return is now at value -138.91, with -116.55 for asset returns.

Based on NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.07. Total debt to assets is 1.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp (NMTC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.