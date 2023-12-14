The -13.88% Decline of Vor Biopharma Inc’s (VOR) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, VOR stock has gone up by 5.88%, with a monthly gain of 30.73% and a quarterly plunge of -7.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.92% for Vor Biopharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.51% for VOR’s stock, with a -31.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) is $15.44, which is $13.1 above the current market price. The public float for VOR is 58.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VOR on December 14, 2023 was 124.22K shares.

VOR) stock’s latest price update

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR)’s stock price has soared by 17.00 in relation to previous closing price of 2.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at 17.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares surge +21.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR rose by +5.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.95. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc saw -64.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

The total capital return value is set at -35.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.51. Equity return is now at value -69.27, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.44. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.