The -13.88% Decline of IQVIA Holdings Inc’s (IQV) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen a 4.81% increase in the past week, with a 16.67% gain in the past month, and a 6.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for IQV.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.91% for IQV’s stock, with a 9.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Right Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IQV is at 1.48. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for IQV is $231.84, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for IQV is 180.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for IQV on December 14, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

IQV) stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.92 in comparison to its previous close of 217.43, however, the company has experienced a 4.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that IQVIA (IQV) aims at market expansion through innovation and service improvements.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $202 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IQV Trading at 13.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.62. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw 10.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Knightly Kevin C, who sale 13,117 shares at the price of $214.03 back on Dec 01. After this action, Knightly Kevin C now owns 7,347 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $2,807,472 using the latest closing price.

Panagos Constantinos, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc, sale 27,317 shares at $208.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Panagos Constantinos is holding 14,250 shares at $5,700,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.74 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 20.01, with 4.45 for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 231.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 52.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.