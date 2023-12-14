The -13.88% Decline of Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s (ED) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ED stock has gone up by 2.58%, with a monthly gain of 6.38% and a quarterly surge of 1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Consolidated Edison, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.19% for ED’s stock, with a 1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) Right Now?
The price-to-earnings ratio for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) is 13.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ED is 0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”
The average price recommended by analysts for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is $87.42, which is -$6.59 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% of that float. On December 14, 2023, ED’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.
ED) stock’s latest price update
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED)’s stock price has increased by 2.49 compared to its previous closing price of 91.73. However, the company has seen a 2.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Tap five stocks with increasing P/E ratios to try out an out-of-the-box approach. These stocks include The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA), PepsiCo (PEP), Lamb Weston (LW), Consolidated Edison (ED) and GameStop (GME).
Analysts’ Opinion of ED
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $94 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.
ED Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.85% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.02% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +2.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.28. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -1.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 26 shares at the price of $90.11 back on Nov 30. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 20,018 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $2,316 using the latest closing price.
HOGLUND ROBERT N, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison, Inc., purchase 26 shares at $90.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that HOGLUND ROBERT N is holding 44,693 shares at $2,315 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +16.69 for the present operating margin
- +60.98 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.36, with 3.65 for asset returns.
Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.
When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.