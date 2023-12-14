Teradata Corp (TDC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Teradata Corp (TDC) has gone down by -1.91% for the week, with a -10.92% drop in the past month and a -4.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.37% for TDC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.97% for TDC’s stock, with a -6.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) Right Now?

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 71.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teradata Corp (TDC) by analysts is $62.09, which is $19.52 above the current market price. The public float for TDC is 96.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On December 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TDC was 827.86K shares.

TDC) stock’s latest price update

Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 42.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Teradata’s (TDC) third-quarter 2023 results indicate stronger growth in recurring revenue, with cloud revenues making significant contributions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDC stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDC in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $65 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDC Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDC fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.01. In addition, Teradata Corp saw 26.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDC starting from Treese Margaret A, who sale 9,148 shares at the price of $47.36 back on Nov 14. After this action, Treese Margaret A now owns 79,801 shares of Teradata Corp, valued at $433,229 using the latest closing price.

MCMILLAN STEPHEN, the President and CEO of Teradata Corp, sale 7,500 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that MCMILLAN STEPHEN is holding 510,497 shares at $346,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradata Corp stands at +1.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Teradata Corp (TDC), the company’s capital structure generated 246.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.17. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teradata Corp (TDC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.