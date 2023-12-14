Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) has increased by 4.34 when compared to last closing price of 17.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that As the U.S. Senate rallies to lower broadband costs, it’s a pivotal moment for investors to scrutinize telecom stocks. Amidst this legislative whirlwind, key initiatives have emerged as game-changers.

Is It Worth Investing in Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDS is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TDS is $27.00, which is $8.23 above the current price. The public float for TDS is 98.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDS on December 14, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

TDS’s Market Performance

TDS’s stock has seen a 2.12% increase for the week, with a 4.68% rise in the past month and a 5.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.11% for TDS stock, with a simple moving average of 42.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TDS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TDS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDS Trading at 1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDS rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.17. In addition, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. saw 78.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. stands at +1.15. The total capital return value is set at 1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.61. Equity return is now at value -0.33, with -0.13 for asset returns.

Based on Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), the company’s capital structure generated 82.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.10. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.