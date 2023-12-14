Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.16 in relation to its previous close of 10.67. However, the company has experienced a 1.02% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (NYSE: VIV) is 20.04x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIV is 0.80. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) is $10.80, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for VIV is 1.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% of that float. On December 14, 2023, VIV’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

VIV’s Market Performance

VIV stock saw an increase of 1.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.03% and a quarterly increase of 23.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of 26.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $11 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIV Trading at 11.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR saw 58.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.05. Equity return is now at value 6.79, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV), the company’s capital structure generated 28.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.01. Total debt to assets is 16.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Telefonica Brasil S.A., ADR (VIV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.