Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) has seen a -6.81% decrease in the past week, with a 49.14% gain in the past month, and a 44.98% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for TEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for TEO’s stock, with a 40.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) is above average at 20.19x. The 36-month beta value for TEO is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TEO is 125.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of TEO on December 14, 2023 was 159.65K shares.

TEO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (NYSE: TEO) has decreased by -5.91 when compared to last closing price of 8.29.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-27 that Telecom Argentina has faced challenges in recent years due to the Argentine debt crisis and increased competition in the telecommunications industry. The company has managed to offset some costs despite extreme inflation levels in Argentina, and its leverage situation has improved. The valuation of Telecom Argentina remains elevated compared to its peers in Latin America, as indicated by the high multiples in forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, and Price/Cash Flow ratios.

TEO Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +48.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEO fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.58. In addition, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR saw 50.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+21.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR stands at -28.50. The total capital return value is set at -4.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.34. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 1.69 for asset returns.

Based on Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO), the company’s capital structure generated 52.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.39. Total debt to assets is 24.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Telecom Argentina S.A. ADR (TEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.