Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Stock Observes -9.56% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has gone up by 8.48% for the week, with a -6.73% drop in the past month and a -21.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.71% for TALO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.07% for TALO’s stock, with a -9.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) Right Now?

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.08. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Talos Energy Inc (TALO) is $20.00, which is $6.69 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 105.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TALO on December 14, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

TALO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) has increased by 5.30 when compared to last closing price of 12.64.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Investors need to pay close attention to Talos Energy (TALO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $24 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TALO Trading at -9.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.65. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -29.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from Control Empresarial de Capital, who purchase 140,251 shares at the price of $14.20 back on Nov 13. After this action, Control Empresarial de Capital now owns 15,089,662 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $1,991,186 using the latest closing price.

Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of Talos Energy Inc, purchase 1,058,481 shares at $14.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Control Empresarial de Capital is holding 14,949,411 shares at $14,912,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 6.48, with 2.75 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.