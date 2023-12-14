Symbotic Inc (SYM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has increased by 2.00 when compared to last closing price of 50.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Symbotic relies on AI to manage a robot workforce it provides to customers. The company wrapped up its fiscal 2023 with nearly 100% year-over-year revenue growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.08.

The public float for SYM is 33.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SYM on December 14, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

The stock of Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen a 7.08% increase in the past week, with a 43.35% rise in the past month, and a 61.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.26% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.96% for SYM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 22.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares surge +36.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +7.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +222.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.19. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 330.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Boyd William M III, who sale 13,518 shares at the price of $54.71 back on Dec 06. After this action, Boyd William M III now owns 1,193 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $739,541 using the latest closing price.

Boyd William M III, the Chief Strategy Officer of Symbotic Inc, sale 42,299 shares at $54.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Boyd William M III is holding 14,711 shares at $2,292,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.97 for the present operating margin

+16.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -2.03. Equity return is now at value -656.92, with -2.84 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.