S&W Seed Co (SANW) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SANW is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SANW is $3.00, which is $2.47 above the current market price. The public float for SANW is 41.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SANW on December 14, 2023 was 49.89K shares.

SANW) stock’s latest price update

S&W Seed Co (NASDAQ: SANW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 14.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — S&W Seed Company (Nasdaq: SANW) announced today that Mark Herrmann, CEO, will be participating in a Company Webcast and Panel Presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

SANW’s Market Performance

S&W Seed Co (SANW) has experienced a -5.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.74% drop in the past month, and a -40.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for SANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.05% for SANW’s stock, with a -51.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANW stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for SANW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $4.80 based on the research report published on June 10, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

SANW Trading at -24.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.64%, as shares sank -18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANW fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6164. In addition, S&W Seed Co saw -64.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANW starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who sale 260,756 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Feb 07. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 2,776,209 shares of S&W Seed Co, valued at $446,284 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of S&W Seed Co, sale 119,244 shares at $1.71 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 1,336,741 shares at $204,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.51 for the present operating margin

+13.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&W Seed Co stands at +19.60. The total capital return value is set at -15.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.43. Equity return is now at value 21.67, with 9.13 for asset returns.

Based on S&W Seed Co (SANW), the company’s capital structure generated 76.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.28. Total debt to assets is 37.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, S&W Seed Co (SANW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.